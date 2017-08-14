Rally for Charlottesville set for Monday night in Macon

A rally in opposition of white supremacy, and to show solidarity with the people in Charlottesville, Virginia, is set for Monday evening in downtown Macon.
The 6:30 p.m. rally at Rosa Parks Square comes after an outbreak of violence among protesters Saturday in Charlottesville near a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that officials there decided should be torn down.
White nationalists who’d gathered for a “Unite the Right” march were met with counterprotesters, “taunting led to shoving, which escalated into brawling,” the New York Times reported. Then, a 20-year-old Ohio man at the wheel of a silver car plowed into a sea of counterprotesters, killing at least one.
The rally planned in Macon on Monday was organized by a “coalition of houses of worship and social justice groups,” according to a news release from Claire Cox, president of Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us).
After the rally in Rosa Parks Square, attendees will march in silence to the Tubman Museum for a vigil.
Signs are welcome but themes must be “consistent with a love, peace, solidarity, inclusivity, anti-violence platform,” the news release said.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
