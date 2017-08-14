Summit to focus on making Macon roads safer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 Solar eclipse an example of the 'universe in motion' Pause 1:07 Police spokeswoman gives details on suspected home invasion homicide 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:56 Jason Aldean's opening song during hometown benefit concert 1:07 Jason Aldean's "The Only Way I Know" Live in Macon 0:33 Cowboy boots for Jason Aldean "because we're country" 0:32 Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season 2:02 Macon police officers take Bibb sheriff's oath in 2013 2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email As the Macon-Bibb County Pedestrian Fatality Review Board strives to reduce deaths, the former director of Sonny Perdue's Governor's Office of Highway Safety, explains the "Vision Zero" approach to preventing deaths. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

As the Macon-Bibb County Pedestrian Fatality Review Board strives to reduce deaths, the former director of Sonny Perdue's Governor's Office of Highway Safety, explains the "Vision Zero" approach to preventing deaths. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com