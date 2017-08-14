Summit to focus on making Macon roads safer

Pedestrians struck and killed by vehicles occurs at an alarming rate in Macon-Bibb County.
On Tuesday, an update on the campaign to keep walkers and cyclists safe on Macon’s streets will be given during the second annual Pedestrian Safety Summit. The forum runs from 9 a.m.-noon at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St., according to a news release.
The summit is hosted by the Macon-Bibb County Health Department and the Macon-Bibb County Pedestrian Safety Review Board. Last year, Macon-Bibb adopted the “Vision Zero” initiative that brings together road planners, community leaders and others to reduce the number of pedestrian deaths.
And statistics reveal the height of the issue in Macon-Bibb with 32 percent of traffic fatalities from 2014-2016 being pedestrian related. That’s more than twice the state and national average, the news release said.
To RSVP for the summit, call the Health Department at 478-749-0113. The summit will also be streamed live on the Macon-Bibb County Facebook page.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
