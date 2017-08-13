Parents charged with murder in infant’s death

Parents of an infant have been charged with murder in connection with the child’s death in Monroe County on Thursday.
Sanchez Dyron Ussery Jr., eight months old, died at Monroe County Hospital at approximately 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department release issued Sunday.
Following an investigation, the infant’s parents were arrested Friday. Sanchez Dyron Ussery Sr., 25, and Latorrica Allen, 23, both of Forsyth, are both charged with murder and cruelty to children, the release stated.
The child was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
