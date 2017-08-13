Latorrica Allen
Latorrica Allen
Latorrica Allen

Local

Parents charged with murder in infant’s death

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

August 13, 2017 3:31 PM

Parents of an infant have been charged with murder in connection with the child’s death in Monroe County on Thursday.

Sanchez Dyron Ussery Jr., eight months old, died at Monroe County Hospital at approximately 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department release issued Sunday.

Following an investigation, the infant’s parents were arrested Friday. Sanchez Dyron Ussery Sr., 25, and Latorrica Allen, 23, both of Forsyth, are both charged with murder and cruelty to children, the release stated.

The child was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police spokeswoman gives details on suspected home invasion homicide

Police spokeswoman gives details on suspected home invasion homicide 1:07

Police spokeswoman gives details on suspected home invasion homicide
Solar eclipse an example of the 'universe in motion' 1:14

Solar eclipse an example of the 'universe in motion'
Jason Aldean's 1:07

Jason Aldean's "The Only Way I Know" Live in Macon

View More Video