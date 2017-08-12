Solar eclipse an example of the 'universe in motion'

Macon Memorial Park honored veterans with it's annual Veterans Day ceremony. The event featured a helicopter landing by the Georgia State Patrol and guest speaker Lt. Col. W.S. "Sandy" Lee USMC (Ret.).
"No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.
Brooklyn Rouse, who received the first Bravery Blossom medal from the Cherry Blossom Festival on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, was shot in the head Dec. 26, 2016, while delivering pizza in Macon. Almost a year later, the 22-year-old is on her way to a full recovery, and her story is inspiring others.