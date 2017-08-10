This park could get a new look

The park in the middle of Poplar Street between First and Second Street could be getting a renovation, bigger and a new name, Poplar Street Commons. This a quick look at it now.
Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Godsey Science Center nearing completion

The Spearman C. Godsey Science Center on the Mercer University campus is scheduled for completion this November but the 142,000 square ft. building is looking state of the science now.

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

The U.S. is in for a rare astrological treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.