What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

The U.S. is in for a rare astrological treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.
Sarah Whitmire McClatchy
Godsey Science Center nearing completion

The Spearman C. Godsey Science Center on the Mercer University campus is scheduled for completion this November but the 142,000 square ft. building is looking state of the science now.

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.