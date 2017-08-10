What you need to know about August's solar eclipse
The U.S. is in for a rare astrological treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.
Sarah WhitmireMcClatchy
