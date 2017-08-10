Mini-roundabout coming to dangerous intersection in north Macon

A dangerous intersection in north Macon soon will be transformed into a mini-roundabout.
Construction on the roundabout at Arkwright Road, Bass Road and Ga. 87 is set to begin later this month, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Message boards were put in place Thursday to notify drivers of the upcoming change.
Before construction starts Aug. 28, the intersection will be converted to an all-way stop on Aug. 22 with signs and rumble strips to slow traffic in the area.
The new traffic design comes after safety concerns due to numerous high-speed crashes in recent years.
There were 31 angle crashes and five rear-end crashes at the intersection between November 2010 and October 2015, GDOT spokeswoman Kimberly Larson said in an email.
McCoy Grading Inc., of Greenville, has 90 days from the start of construction to complete the mini-roundabout, “although we do not expect it to take this long,” Larson said.
The mini-roundabout, which will cost the state about $200,000, eventually will be replaced by a larger roundabout, the news release said.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
