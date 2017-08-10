Something unique is envisioned by owner for new business coming to Ingleside Village

An outdoor beer garden and fine wine bar is expected to open at the historic Ingleside Village in Macon this fall.
The Society Garden is envisioned to offer more of a “causal, cool” beer garden and wine area in the front that is geared to adults, said Meagan Evans, who owns the business with her husband, Brad.
In the back, patrons can enjoy a family-friendly area that’s completely fenced in. It will have a stage, sandbox, ping pong table and such, she said. This space will also be available for private rental.
“It will be children friendly, dog friendly,” Evans said. “We’ll have monthly concert series, artist and kids workshops during the day in the back part of the space.”
The Society Garden is in the former Society Gardener location.
“People who have lived in Macon for a long time will recognize the space,” Evans said. “It was this really cool garden store.”
Evans said she’s always had her eye on that space. She and her husband literally live around the corner.
“The space is unique in itself because you walk down into it,” she said. “It’s in between two buildings, and it just creates this really neat ambiance.”
She expects their beer garden will compliment existing business.
“Macon doesn’t have a true outdoor beer garden, so that was sort of our first thoughts putting something there,” Evans said. “But we also wanted to add something to that midtown area that would compliment the Ingleside businesses.”
If all goes smoothly with licensing and inspections, the plan is to open The Society Garden in the third week of September, Evans said.
A grand opening would follow on the first weekend in October, she said.
For the grand opening, there will be a food truck, live music and a host of activities to showcase what all The Society Garden has to offer, Evans said.
“I think this beer garden is really going to be the addition that the area has been wanting for a long time,” she said.
