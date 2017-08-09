Bibb County sheriff's deputies are asking the public to identify this woman wanted in an identity theft case on June 29, 2017, after a woman's purse was stolen from Amerson Water Park.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies are asking the public to identify this woman wanted in an identity theft case on June 29, 2017, after a woman's purse was stolen from Amerson Water Park. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com
Bibb County sheriff's deputies are asking the public to identify this woman wanted in an identity theft case on June 29, 2017, after a woman's purse was stolen from Amerson Water Park. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com

Local

Thief makes off with purse, cashes $4,000 in checks while owner was at the park

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 09, 2017 11:32 AM

While a woman was spending time at the Amerson Water Park, someone broke into her car and took her purse.

The June 29 theft led to the culprit cashing three forged checks at two locations of Robins Financial Credit Union.

The identity thief got more than $4,000, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A surveillance camera captures a photo of a white, dark haired woman wearing a distinctive brown patterned top in a white car, possibly a Hyundai sedan.

She is wanted for identity theft, entering auto and theft.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack

'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack 2:31

'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack

Musselwhite says why he is running for mayor Warner Robins 1:17

Musselwhite says why he is running for mayor Warner Robins
Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says 1:11

Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says

View More Video