Thief makes off with purse, cashes $4,000 in checks while owner was at the park

While a woman was spending time at the Amerson Water Park, someone broke into her car and took her purse.
The June 29 theft led to the culprit cashing three forged checks at two locations of Robins Financial Credit Union.
The identity thief got more than $4,000, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
A surveillance camera captures a photo of a white, dark haired woman wearing a distinctive brown patterned top in a white car, possibly a Hyundai sedan.
She is wanted for identity theft, entering auto and theft.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
