Krispy Kreme explores the dark side of chocolate for historic solar eclipse

The upcoming total eclipse of the sun is not the only historic occasion that will occur Aug. 21.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts has announced it will be replacing its original sugary glaze with chocolate for the first time in the company’s history.
Chocolate glazed doughnuts can be previewed beginning Aug. 19 at participating bake shops across the country and in Canada.
The eclipse will be visible across a large swath of the United States for the first time in nearly a century.
Sun, moon and Earth will align in a celebrated celestial occurrence for 90 minutes.
The doughnuts will have a much longer life span of three days.
Get them while they’re “hot now.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
