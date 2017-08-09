Flooding expected with heavy rains in Baldwin, Hancock counties

Emergency managers are keeping a close eye on creeks, streams and roads after a flash flood warning Wednesday.
As of about 7:30 a.m., Doppler radar showed heavy rain where more than 2 inches has already fallen.
Another 2 inches is possible which could trigger flash flooding.
Hancock County EMT Dan Weed reported water across Ga. 15, but no other major problems as of 9 a.m.
In Baldwin County, Wayne Johnson said he did a spot check of the Oconee River on the way in, but it was fine.
The warning, which is in effect until 1:30 p.m.
A flood warning also is posted for Nancy Creek near Chamblee, which affects DeKalb and Fulton counties.
