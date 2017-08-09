The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Baldwin and Hancock counties until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Flooding expected with heavy rains in Baldwin, Hancock counties

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 09, 2017 9:14 AM

Emergency managers are keeping a close eye on creeks, streams and roads after a flash flood warning Wednesday.

As of about 7:30 a.m., Doppler radar showed heavy rain where more than 2 inches has already fallen.

Another 2 inches is possible which could trigger flash flooding.

Hancock County EMT Dan Weed reported water across Ga. 15, but no other major problems as of 9 a.m.

In Baldwin County, Wayne Johnson said he did a spot check of the Oconee River on the way in, but it was fine.

The warning, which is in effect until 1:30 p.m.

A flood warning also is posted for Nancy Creek near Chamblee, which affects DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

