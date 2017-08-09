Musselwhite says why he is running for mayor Warner Robins

Joe Musselwhite, former Warner Robins, Ga., public works director, announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, that he is running for mayor.
Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

A landscaping crew found major damage Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at the pedestrian park at the Hazel Street cul de sac. A vehicle jumped the curb, smashed into a brick wall and knocked over a metal bench and railing in Beall's Hill in Macon.