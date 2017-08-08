Mercer cross-country athlete killed in car wreck

A Mercer University student was killed in a South Carolina car crash over the weekend.
Abraham Balawi, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts on Macon’s campus, died in a wreck Sunday, according to a release from Douglas Pearson, vice president and dean of students at Mercer.
Balawi came to Mercer from Liberty, South Carolina, and he was a member of the men’s cross-country team for two years. At his request, he will be buried in the country of Jordan.
According to the Independent Mail newspaper in Anderson, South Carolina, the 20-year-old was a passenger in a 2002 Chevrolet Camero driven by an unidentified juvenile about 16 years old.
The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox, then a culvert and overturned, ejecting Balawi, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to a statement from a state trooper. The wreck happened about 4:45 a.m. in Pickens County.
A second passenger and the driver were injured and taken to a hospital.
Pearson said counseling will be provided through Mercer’s counseling and psychological services at 478-301-2862 in Macon, at 678-547-6060 in Atlanta, and through the school minister’s office at 478-301-2940.
