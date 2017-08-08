Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says

Steven Crooms was in a car in south Bibb County just before 8 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, when a tornado crossed his path near Walden Road. Shingles and debris rotate in the funnel he videotaped from a distance.
Meet Dyno, the new drug and tracking dog at the Peach County Sheriff's Office. The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois is handled by Deputy Steven Hood, who's been working with law enforcement K9s since 2005.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
A landscaping crew found major damage Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at the pedestrian park at the Hazel Street cul de sac. A vehicle jumped the curb, smashed into a brick wall and knocked over a metal bench and railing in Beall's Hill in Macon.