Accusations fly at Warner Robins City Council meeting

Steven Crooms was in a car in south Bibb County just before 8 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, when a tornado crossed his path near Walden Road. Shingles and debris rotate in the funnel he videotaped from a distance.
Meet Dyno, the new drug and tracking dog at the Peach County Sheriff's Office. The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois is handled by Deputy Steven Hood, who's been working with law enforcement K9s since 2005.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
A landscaping crew found major damage Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at the pedestrian park at the Hazel Street cul de sac. A vehicle jumped the curb, smashed into a brick wall and knocked over a metal bench and railing in Beall's Hill in Macon.
The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities created this public service announcement and has encouraged schools to show it to their students, parents and faculty. The agency wants to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conditions and promote mental health awareness.
Students at Cirrus Academy were welcomed to school on Friday with cheers, applause and words of encouragement. Principal Gail Fowler said the "Clap in" "Serves as a motivator to get the students started for this school year and this school day.