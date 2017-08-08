Accusations fly at Warner Robins City Council meeting

Accusations of an illegal meeting sparked heated discussion at Monday's Warner Robins City Council meeting.
Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman caught messing with a man's car battery on Buena Vista Avenue; the story of a man who said he was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was robbed; and the tale of a mysterious meat man in a Ford Taurus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

Car crashes into pedestrian park

Local

Car crashes into pedestrian park

A landscaping crew found major damage Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at the pedestrian park at the Hazel Street cul de sac. A vehicle jumped the curb, smashed into a brick wall and knocked over a metal bench and railing in Beall's Hill in Macon.

Spotting the signs of mental health issues

Education

Spotting the signs of mental health issues

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities created this public service announcement and has encouraged schools to show it to their students, parents and faculty. The agency wants to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conditions and promote mental health awareness.

Students get special welcome to school Friday morning

Local

Students get special welcome to school Friday morning

Students at Cirrus Academy were welcomed to school on Friday with cheers, applause and words of encouragement. Principal Gail Fowler said the "Clap in" "Serves as a motivator to get the students started for this school year and this school day.