Who wants free breakfast? If it’s Wednesday in August, you can get it here

Folks can get a free breakfast entree at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in Middle Georgia during the remaining Wednesdays in August.
No purchase is required, but there is one caveat. You can’t chose the entree.
The free breakfast will be a surprise, which will vary throughout the morning and at various locations, according to a news release from the company. The offers could include any of Chick-fil-A’s breakfast entree offerings, including a chicken biscuit, chicken minis, sausage biscuit, chicken, egg and cheese bagel, chicken egg white grill or various offerings of biscuits, bagels and English muffin breakfast sandwiches.
There is a limit of one free item per person, per day and guests must be present to redeem the offer during breakfast hours, which are generally 6-10 a.m., but the hours vary by store.
The free breakfast offer is valid at the stores in Macon at 1569 Bass Road, 140 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., 5055 Brookhaven Road, 5920 Zebulon Road and 3745 Bloomfield Road. Also, it is available at 1363 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry; 1867 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins; 790 Ga. 96, Bonaire; 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville; 1730 N. Columbia St., Milledgeville; and 1730 N. Columbia St. in Milledgeville.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
