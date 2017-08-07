Charlie Wilson’s ‘In It To Win It’ tour is coming to Macon

Acclaimed R&B legend Charlie Wilson will be performing in Macon this fall.
The 11-time Grammy nominee is bringing his “In It To Win It” tour to the Macon Coliseum Sunday, Oct. 29 to promote his latest album of the same name that was released in February.
Special guests Anthony Hamilton and La’Porsha Renae will be opening acts for the tour, which also added additional dates in Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $45 to $100. According to the singer’s official website, fans can purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. by using the pre-sale code GOODTIME.
To purchase tickets, visit charliewilsonmusic.com and ticketmaster.com.
