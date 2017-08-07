Greeks back at Mercer after investigation

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of why a Macon mother called the cops on her unruly son. This episode also features a report of an attack on a repo man. Another segment features an argument about a tossed salad.
Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms credits hard work, support for winning re-election without a runoff Tuesday night. Toms defeated former mayor Chuck Shaheen and former public works director Joe Musselwhite.
Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins describes the process being taken to collect Tropical Storm Irma debris. Since Oct. 12, more than 20,000 cubic yards has been picked up.
A new class in Macon is teaching parents and grandparents how to cook healthy for their families on a budget. It's sponsored by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program from University of Georgia Extension.