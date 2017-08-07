More Videos

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Tax credits awarded for Phase III of Tindall Heights redevelopment, which will include multi-family housing 1:10

Kansas comes to Macon and for guitarist Williams, a pilgrimage 1:51

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Police chase ends in head-on crash 1:53

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

  • Greeks back at Mercer after investigation

    Mercer's Alpha Tau Omega fraternity was shuttered in April. It will reopen when classes resume later this month.

Mercer's Alpha Tau Omega fraternity was shuttered in April. It will reopen when classes resume later this month.
Woody Marshall and Joe Kovac The Telegraph

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Mom dials 911 when son calls her 'bro'

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of why a Macon mother called the cops on her unruly son. This episode also features a report of an attack on a repo man. Another segment features an argument about a tossed salad.

Houston & Peach

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms credits hard work, support for winning re-election without a runoff Tuesday night. Toms defeated former mayor Chuck Shaheen and former public works director Joe Musselwhite.

Education

Class teaches eating well on the go

A new class in Macon is teaching parents and grandparents how to cook healthy for their families on a budget. It's sponsored by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program from University of Georgia Extension.