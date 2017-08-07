Flannery O’Connor home may be ‘gifted’ to area college

Andalusia, author Flannery O’Connor’s family home northwest of Milledgeville, may soon become the property of Georgia College.
According to a proposal noted in an agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Georgia Board of Regents, the well-known two-story house and about 35 acres around it are set to be given to the college as a gift.
The agenda, in language that would no doubt have made the late author cringe, goes on to mention that the school “plans to use this historic site to provide transformative undergraduate curricular and co-curricular experiences.”
The agenda, which is a run-down of topics the regents will discuss at Tuesday’s gathering, goes on to note that the “property would serve as an inspirational learning environment for its robust Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing.”
The home and land are currently owned by the nonprofit Flannery O’Connor-Andalusia Foundation.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments