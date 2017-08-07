How a tornado caught everyone by surprise, including forecasters

A tornado that tracked through a southwest Macon neighborhood Friday flew under the radar, so to speak.

Although heavy thunderstorms were moving through, Bibb County’s Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins’ first indication of the storm came from people’s phone calls to 911.

“I hate to say it, but this happens sometimes. Conditions turned quickly,” Hawkins said Monday morning.

A survey team from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City determined an EF-1 twister did touch down nearly 10 miles southwest of Macon at 7:46 p.m. Friday.

Four minutes later it lifted 8.5 miles to the south of Macon.

“It was only on the ground for less than two miles,” said Steve Nelson, a meteorologist working out of Peachtree City.

The damage spread from just east of Interstate 75 to northwest of the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Joseph Chandler Drive is considered ground zero for the funnel that tore a gaping hole in the roof of one house and snapped trees.

An outbuilding was lifted off its foundation on Whittington Drive and shingles flew off of homes on Houston Road.

A barn, another outbuilding and a sunflower field were damaged on Walden Road before the tornado lifted on Chriswood Drive just west of Industrial Highway 41.

Several trees were damaged in its wake.

Thirty minutes later, the National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory for heavy rain and street flooding for Bibb, northeast Crawford, southern Jones and western Twiggs counties.

A tornado warning was posted for Wilkinson County at 8:53 p.m., but there was no confirmation a tornado actually touched down.

Meteorologists can usually spot tornadoes forming on the radar, but Hawkins said Friday night’s storm was sneaky.

It wasn’t until the Peachtree City team reviewed data did they pick up on it.

“They said it was an extremely broad rotation in the atmosphere, no tight funnel,” Hawkins said. “It literally formed right on top of this broad rotation.”

Houston Road resident Rick Hatcher happened to be watching the Doppler out of Robins Air Force Base when he noticed a dark spot on the screen and took cover with his daughter as the twister moved through.

Early Sunday, another uncommon August tornado tore through Tulsa Oklahoma.

Residents also had no warning as by the time the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency learned of the twister, it had already moved through.

Although the Bibb County’s multifaceted alert system takes its cue from a tornado warning, Nelson urges everyone to have more than one means of severe weather notification.

“If you rely on sirens only, you’re out of luck. They’re not meant to be heard indoors,” Nelson said.

Weather radios, cellphone alerts and smartphone apps can provide backup.

The Macon-Bibb County alert systems were not activated Friday because there was no official warning, but Hawkins said response teams snapped into service.

Those in the path of the storm also sheltered in place, which helped prevent injuries, he said.

“People did what we’ve been telling them to do over the past two years,” Hawkins said.

Unsettled weather is expected Tuesday through Saturday with the potential for severe thunderstorms.