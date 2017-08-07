Mercer frat house reopening after probe of alleged conduct-code violations

A Mercer University fraternity house that was closed during spring semester while school officials investigated potential “serious violations” of the student-conduct code will reopen when classes resume later this month.
The Alpha Tau Omega house, in the campus’ Greek Village near the Mercer welcome center just south of Montpelier Avenue, was shuttered in April.
School officials have declined to say what the possible violations involved, just that officials had “received information that alleges serious violations” of the university’s student code, a mid-April statement from the school said.
Mercer spokesman Kyle Sears told The Telegraph in an email that “ATO will be back on campus as an active organization this fall, living in their house. However, they will be on University Probation. University Probation is a status in which any violation(s) of the Student Code of Conduct can result in suspension or expulsion from the institution.”
Mercer’s student code makes mention of such offenses as alcohol use, drug use, hazing and sexual assault.
In an April statement, the fraternity’s national office referred to “an alleged incident” that was said to involve a Mercer ATO member at the member’s off-campus apartment. The statement did not elaborate.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments