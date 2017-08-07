Car crashes through brick wall, damages pedestrian bridge and park

A local landscaping crew found a heap of bricks and major damage Monday morning at the pedestrian park on Hazel Street.
“There are car parts scattered around up there,” one of them said as they arrived to cut the grass and edge the sidewalks at the Beall’s Hill neighborhood enclave.
Some time over the weekend, a car kept going at the cul de sac and hit the curb.
The concrete sidewalk shifted about three inches and the vehicle smashed a brick wall that borders the pedestrian park and bridge.
Tiny pieces of black glass littered the terrace where a metal bench was overturned and a railing was knocked over on the stairway.
“That’s not the first time,” Macon-Bibb County Parks and Beautification director Sam Kitchens said.
Years ago, a car came from college street and kept going, Kitchens said.
The parks department had to call in a brick layer to repair the damage.
The bridge, with its 14 percent grade, was closed to traffic in 2006.
Although the pedestrian bridge and its landscaping and benches are not an official city park, the county once again will have to make repairs.
“We’ll have to take care of it,” Kitchens said. “It is part of the right of way.”
Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs Lt. Randy Gonzalez is looking through weekend incident reports to determine caused the obvious crash and if anyone was injured.
