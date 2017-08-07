Car crashes into pedestrian park

A landscaping crew found major damage Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at the pedestrian park at the Hazel Street cul de sac. A vehicle jumped the curb, smashed into a brick wall and knocked over a metal bench and railing in Beall's Hill in Macon.
