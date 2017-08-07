Macon-Bibb County Solid Waste Director Kevin Barkley describes changes in services that begin Jan. 4, 2016. Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph
Is your garbage can falling apart? Well, another batch of new ones may be coming to Macon

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 07, 2017 10:27 AM

Several thousand more garbage cans may become available for Macon-Bibb County residents.

The County Commission’s Operations and Finance Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on an agreement to purchase 3,120 garbage containers. The agreement would also need to be approved by the full commission later this month.

The 96-gallon cans from Toter, Inc. would cost the county $158,963.

Anyone interested in requesting new garbage or recycling containers is asked to call 478-751-7400 or 478-803-0499 or use See, Click, Fix at www.maconbibb.us/seeclickfix.

