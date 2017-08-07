Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hit songs during a benefit concert at The Grand Opera House. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@macon.com
Local artists to join Jason Aldean for children’s benefit concert in Macon

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

August 07, 2017 9:59 AM

When Jason Aldean returns to Macon this Friday, he will be bringing a few familiar faces.

The Macon native is headlining the “Concert for the Kids” at the Macon Coliseum to benefit the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health and has enlisted local emerging talent to open the show.

Local singer Maggie Renfroe, who once appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” and radio station WDEN-FM winner Trey Teem will open the Aug. 11 show along with Luke Combs, according to a press release.

'Voice' contestant Maggie Renfroe performs 'Living in Our Prime'

Maggie Renfroe performs her song "Living in Our Prime" at the Creek 100.9 FM studio in July 2016. In August, it was announced that Renfroe will be a contestant on the television show "The Voice."

Thais Ackerman Center for Collaborative Journalism

The benefit concert raised more than half a million dollars in 2016 at the Grand Opera House, and the move to the Macon Coliseum will help to accommodate even more fans this time around.

The show kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at JasonAldean.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Macon Coliseum box office.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

