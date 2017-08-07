Local artists to join Jason Aldean for children’s benefit concert in Macon

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Car crashes into pedestrian park Pause 1:38 Macon church aims to remove excuses for staying away 1:08 Family survives tornado when kids warn dad of looming twister 1:23 Students get special welcome to school Friday morning 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 3:07 Davin Bellamy talks young, veteran players at outside linebacker 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues 0:43 Resident talks about storm and damage 1:35 Fried green tomato potato chip could win man $1 million Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hit songs during a benefit concert at The Grand Opera House. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@macon.com

Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hit songs during a benefit concert at The Grand Opera House. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@macon.com