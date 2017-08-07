Five team names make the cut for the new Macon baseball franchise

There are five finalists for the name of the new Macon-Bibb County baseball franchise.
Macon Bacon, Macon Soul, Macon Hits, Macon Heat, and Macon Noise have been selected from among nearly 1,500 submissions for the Coastal Plain League franchise that’s on track to have its inaugural season begin in 2018. The public now has the chance to weigh in on the finalists as team officials target mid-September for the release of the name, logo and colors, according to a news release.
“We looked through the nearly 1,500 submissions and wanted to identify names that could be fun for everyone,” team president Tom Pund said in a statement. “It could be either a play off the name of the city or something unique to Macon like the city’s musical history. Now comes the real challenge of developing a logo and colors for these ideas that fans will be proud to wear.”
Because there were multiple people who submitted each of the five finalists, one random person who submitted the winning name will win $200 worth of team merchandise.
To offer feedback on the proposed names and get more details about the team, go to www.maconbaseball2018.com.
The summer collegiate baseball team will play in an upgraded Luther Williams Field in Central City Park.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
