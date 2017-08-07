Five team names make the cut for the new Macon baseball franchise

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Macon church aims to remove excuses for staying away Pause 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 1:08 Family survives tornado when kids warn dad of looming twister 1:35 Fried green tomato potato chip could win man $1 million 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues 2:23 Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall? 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 0:43 Resident talks about storm and damage 1:53 'They're too cute to get rid of,' said owners of over 20 goats 2:00 Bibb resident rebuilds same house after fire but taxes more than double Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Macon-Bibb commissioners agreed to a letter of intent for a summer collegiate baseball team to play in Macon. In June 2018, the team will start playing at Luther Williams Field in Central City Park. Team co-owner Steve DeLay and team president Todd Pund are in the process of selecting a staff and discussing field renovations.

