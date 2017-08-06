Macon church aims to remove excuses for staying away

Radiant Church in Macon celebrated its 1-year anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, by coming up with many ways to help parishioners avoid excuses not to attend, including washing their cars.
Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph
Spotting the signs of mental health issues

Education

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities created this public service announcement and has encouraged schools to show it to their students, parents and faculty. The agency wants to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conditions and promote mental health awareness.

Students get special welcome to school Friday morning

Local

Students at Cirrus Academy were welcomed to school on Friday with cheers, applause and words of encouragement. Principal Gail Fowler said the "Clap in" "Serves as a motivator to get the students started for this school year and this school day.