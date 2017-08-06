Local

Man says he was shot while walking early Sunday

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

August 06, 2017 4:19 PM

A man told Bibb County sheriff’s deputies he was walking along Houston Avenue early Sunday when someone shot him in the leg.

Terry Glover III, 26, of Macon, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is listed in stable condition, according to a sheriff’s office release.

He said he was walking along Houston Avenue at about 5 a.m. when he heard gunshots. He was struck once in the right leg below the knee. He could not identify who shot him. He got a ride to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Family survives tornado when kids warn dad of looming twister

Family survives tornado when kids warn dad of looming twister 1:08

Family survives tornado when kids warn dad of looming twister
Resident talks about storm and damage 0:43

Resident talks about storm and damage
Fried green tomato potato chip could win man $1 million 1:35

Fried green tomato potato chip could win man $1 million

View More Video