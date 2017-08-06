Man says he was shot while walking early Sunday

A man told Bibb County sheriff’s deputies he was walking along Houston Avenue early Sunday when someone shot him in the leg.
Terry Glover III, 26, of Macon, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is listed in stable condition, according to a sheriff’s office release.
He said he was walking along Houston Avenue at about 5 a.m. when he heard gunshots. He was struck once in the right leg below the knee. He could not identify who shot him. He got a ride to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
