Macon church cleans souls and cars at Sunday service

A Macon congregation on Sunday accepted no excuses for dodging church.
Radiant Church, which meets at AmStar Cinemas on Zebulon Road, celebrated its 1-year anniversary with Sunday Funday, which tried to address any reason people might have to not come.
Skipping church because you need to wash the car? They had you covered. Members of the church youth group were washing cars for attendees during the service.
Is Sunday the day you set aside to go fishing or play golf? They appealed to that crowd by giving away items that included fishing lures and golf balls. Is Sunday nap day? They had air mattresses set up for anyone who might want to catch some Zs after attending the service.
“We are just hoping to remove any obstacles for any people to come to church,” said Kim Winters, wife of pastor Drew Winters. “Anything that people normally do on a Sunday, we just kind of removed that excuse so they can be here today.”
Some people like to just relax on Sunday, so they had someone on hand to give a chair massage in front of the theater. To others, Sunday is theday they finally have time to enjoy a full hot breakfast, so the church offered that before the service.
If it’s too hard to get the kids dressed for church, attendees Sunday didn’t have to worry about that. The church had pajama day for the children so they could all just hop out of bed and into the car.
The church describes itself as a non-denominational Christian church.
“You can belong here before you even believe in Jesus because we want to help people find him,” Kim Winters said.
Scott Davidson, the youth pastor, said they washed 25 cars. He said the church started last August with a group of people meeting in a home, then in January they started having services at AmStar. They now have over 200 people attending. They are seeking a permanent location.
“This is a good day for us to reflect back on everything that has happened in the last year and all the great things God has done to this church and through this church,” he said.
One of those washing cars was Cameron Marks, 14. He has been going to the church since it started.
“I just really like the people,” he said. “They’re all really fun.”
People who want to learn more about the church can go to www.radiantmacon.com or visit its Facebook page.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
