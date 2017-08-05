‘A twister, Daddy, a twister!’ only warning as storm lashes Bibb home

Will Murphy’s children were his only warning.
He had just stepped into the shower Friday evening when he heard them run in the house.
His 10-year-old daughter, Victoria, who’d been outside playing, said, “Dad, come look at this twister.”
“What’d you say?” Murphy said to himself in the shower, yet to grasp what she was telling him.
It was almost 8 o’clock.
Rain had just begun to pelt down there on Walden Road.
The sky in southern Bibb County hadn’t looked all that ominous earlier. Sure, a summertime rainstorm was brewing, but nothing out of the ordinary. Or so it seemed. Within minutes, a full-fledged tempest erupted.
From the shower, Murphy heard his 6-year-old son, Benjamin, stamp down the hall outside the bathroom, repeating what his big sister had said.
“It’s a twister, Daddy, a twister!” Benjamin said.
A tornado?
Murphy called out to his wife, Memory, and asked her to look outside.
Memory Murphy, a schoolteacher, figured that because the field next to their place had been mowed the children might have seen a dust devil.
Memory Murphy peered out the kitchen window toward the field, which runs along Walden toward Houston Road, about two miles northwest of Middle Georgia Regional Airport.
“Oh, my gosh,” she thought.
She told her husband it looked like the field was on fire.
Will Murphy, 39, scrambled from the shower and raced outside. He heard a deep roar. A well-formed funnel cloud was toppling thick pecan trees that line Walden Road.
In the distance, a massive pecan limb took flight. Will Murphy watched it float off.
“Almost like it wasn’t real,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘Man, what am I gonna do?’ … All you could do was pray.”
He dashed back in the house.
“It’s a tornado!” he said. “I think it’s gonna hit us.”
Seconds later, a pine tree crashed through the roof of their 99-year-old farmhouse.
Will Murphy, who works in construction, huddled with his family in a bathroom. He clung to their tub as the house quaked. Will thought the roof might blow away.
“If it was a more significant storm,” he later said, “we wouldn’t be here.”
When the storm ended moments later, they found a corn cob from their garden. The cob was stuck in the dirt 6 inches deep.
Saturday morning, the Murphys and many of their neighbors in south Bibb cleared debris from their yards: sheared off storm gutters, tattered shingles, tree limbs and branches.
There were no reports of injuries in the storm, which the National Weather Service confirmed was a low-grade tornado. Before that, though, people in the area had little doubt that a twister had ripped through, sailing east of Interstate 75 along Sardis Church Road, snapping trees and clipping power lines in a roughly 4-mile path.
Friday evening’s torrent, coupled with afternoon downpours in recent days have, in spots, drenched the region with more than four inches of rain.
As the weather turned bad Friday south of Macon, a man in a house barely a mile to the west of the Murphys heard his wife holler for him to take cover.
Douglas Cullens Jr., 77, had just sat down to watch TV in his living room.
Cullens, retired from Georgia Power, lives in the Chandler Downs subdivision just below Sardis Church, a neighborhood of newer brick homes built in an old pecan grove.
Cullens and his wife had, minutes earlier, come in from eating dinner at a restaurant.
Moments later, Cullens heard her cry out.
Still, he didn’t think it was that bad. He thought it was just wind and some rain. Then a quarter of his roof flew off.
“It was rough,” he said.
A neighbor’s Bradford pear tree landed in his yard. Part of his roof punched through another neighbor’s roof. Attic insulation sucked skyward looked like snow scattered in the grass. Cullens’ satellite TV antenna crash-landed in his front yard.
Saturday morning, a 3-foot chunk of roofing board was still stuck in his back lawn like a spearhead.
“It’s a blessing that we ain’t in the hospital,” Cullens said. “We could be dead.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
