Family survives tornado when kids warn dad of looming twister

The Murphy family on Walden Road rode out a tornado Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, after their children warned them of an approaching twister. A pine tree crashed on their house south of Macon.
Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Spotting the signs of mental health issues

Education

Spotting the signs of mental health issues

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities created this public service announcement and has encouraged schools to show it to their students, parents and faculty. The agency wants to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conditions and promote mental health awareness.

Students get special welcome to school Friday morning

Local

Students get special welcome to school Friday morning

Students at Cirrus Academy were welcomed to school on Friday with cheers, applause and words of encouragement. Principal Gail Fowler said the "Clap in" "Serves as a motivator to get the students started for this school year and this school day.