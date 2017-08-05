Softball standout dies in crash with log truck hours after granddad’s death anniversary

Ashley “Nikki” Graham said Friday would be a tough day.
The 20-year-old softball star posted on Facebook that her grandfather died seven years ago in 2010.
“I still feel the pain as if it were only yesterday! I miss you more and more everyday but I know you’re up there in Heaven smiling down and watching over me.”
It was one of the Eastman woman’s last posts.
Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith said the former 2014 All Middle Georgia softball player for Dodge County High School crashed into a log truck just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Graham was driving a 2008 Honda Civic in the 1300 block of Antioch Church Road and was about a quarter mile from home.
“Looked like she lost control and hit an 18 wheeler. It was a log truck sitting in the yard of the owner,” Smith said.
Graham, who attends Georgia Southwestern State University according to her Facebook page, was dead at the scene.
“I don’t know if a deer ran out in front of her or what,” Smith said.
Smith pronounced her dead just before 3 a.m.
Her memorial Facebook post for her grandfather said: “I love you Granddaddy and can’t wait til I see you again.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
