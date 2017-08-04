“We’ve got major roof damage” reported in south Bibb County

Multiple trees and power lines were down Friday evening in south Bibb County and some roads were blocked.
The areas affected are around Sardis Church Road and Walden Road.
A rainstorm was moving through the area when reports began coming over a police scanner.
“We’ve got major roof damage,” said one report about 8:35 p.m.
Although a tornado was called into 911 earlier along with a report that a house had been moved, The Telegraph has not yet been able to verify this information.
A forecaster with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City said about 9:30 p.m. “We have had reports of some damage,” but she was unable to say what the extent of it was.
She said that there were no tornado warnings issued for south Bibb County prior to getting those reports of damage.
A first responder said over the scanner that a resident reported a roof blown off and asked the dispatcher to contact the Red Cross.
Georgia Power has been called to the area. So far, the company’s website is reporting 158 customers out of service.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Bibb until 2:45 a.m. Saturday. And it has issued a tornado warning for Wilkinson County until 9:45 p.m.
Staff writer Laura Corley contributed to this story.
