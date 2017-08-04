Multiple crashes snarl I-75 traffic near Forsyth

Traffic on Interstate 75 northbound snarled Friday afternoon following three crashes that occurred within a quarter mile of each other.
One of the crashes involved nine cars and two 18-wheelers, one crash involved two cars and the other crash involved a tractor trailer and a car, Monroe County sheriff’s officials said.
The pileup occurred shortly before 4 p.m. just south of Forsyth at Exit 186 for Juliette Road.
Several people suffered minor injuries. All four lanes were re-opened about 5:30 p.m.
