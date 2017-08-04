Three separate crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 75 North in Forsyth Friday afternoon. Several people suffered minor injuries. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Three separate crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 75 North in Forsyth Friday afternoon. Several people suffered minor injuries. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Local

Multiple crashes snarl I-75 traffic near Forsyth

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 04, 2017 5:20 PM

Traffic on Interstate 75 northbound snarled Friday afternoon following three crashes that occurred within a quarter mile of each other.

One of the crashes involved nine cars and two 18-wheelers, one crash involved two cars and the other crash involved a tractor trailer and a car, Monroe County sheriff’s officials said.

The pileup occurred shortly before 4 p.m. just south of Forsyth at Exit 186 for Juliette Road.

Several people suffered minor injuries. All four lanes were re-opened about 5:30 p.m.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

