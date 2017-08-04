Multiple crashes snarl I-75 traffic near Forsyth

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 'They're too cute to get rid of,' said owners of over 20 goats Pause 1:17 Fifth-graders share daily dose of motivation 2:23 Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall? 2:00 Bibb resident rebuilds same house after fire but taxes more than double 1:23 Students get special welcome to school Friday morning 1:54 Ground breaking held for new senior center 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 3:07 Davin Bellamy talks young, veteran players at outside linebacker 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Three separate crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 75 North in Forsyth Friday afternoon. Several people suffered minor injuries. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Three separate crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 75 North in Forsyth Friday afternoon. Several people suffered minor injuries. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph