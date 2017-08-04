Macon native hopes to cash in his chips for a $1 million dollar prize

Charles Wesley Pope Sr. was a quiet man, but when he was out in his Macon backyard it was a different story.
“He wasn’t a man of many words, but once he was showing us his garden he would really open up,” his grandson Greg Pope said.
The younger Pope spent a lot of time in that plot of vegetables when he visited his grandparents’ home on Winston Drive, not too far from Southwest High School.
Granddad, who had worked for the Bibb County school system, grew tomatoes, okra and collards that were taller than some of the kids.
“I just remember as a kid going into the backyard and looking at the things in the garden,” Pope said Thursday while visiting his grandmother, Lillian. “My grandparents never wanted us to leave the house without taking something.”
Pope’s father, also known as Greg, often would bring home a sack of green tomatoes and fry them up on the stove.
“I’d take ‘em, wash ‘em up real good and slice ‘em to a nice size and I mix up batter and fry ‘em up real golden brown crispy,” the elder Greg Pope said.
His namesake son, who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, is savoring those family feasts as he competes for a million dollar prize in the Lay’s potato chip “Do us a Flavor” contest.
Mouth-watering memories led the Westside High School graduate to submit his entry for fried green tomato flavored potato chips.
The company developed the recipe for Wavy Fried Green Tomato flavored chips.
Late last month, he was flown to New York City where Pope learned he was one of three finalists in the competition and sampled the potato chip he inspired.
“I think the flavor is really nice,” the contest finalist said. “You bite into it and you get that batter fried flavor and then you get the tanginess of the tomato and at the end there’s a little kick like a zesty sauce that goes with the chips.”
He is competing against Crispy Taco and Everything Bagel with cream cheese flavors in the nationwide competition.
His father believes his son has the competition in the bag.
“I think it’s really exciting and hoping we can get him to the finish line,” said the elder Pope, who never expected to eat a potato chip modeled after one of the family’s favorite foods.
“I was surprised that he decided to pitch that flavor to Lay’s because I could have, you know, years ago, but I didn’t think about it,” he said.
If Pope wins, he’ll use the money to start a college fund for his 3-year-old daughter, Avery, and further invest in his online handbag company, Gregory Sylvia, that he runs with his wife, Terri, out of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Voting is underway until Oct. 8 when a winner will be announced.
Pope and his family encourage everyone to vote once a day at dousaflavor.com and casts ballots on each of their devices.
Fried green tomato fans also can use hashtags #sweepstakes entry and #voteFGT on Instagram and Twitter.
Since his father grew up in a house of eight boys, there are plenty of family members to cast votes.
Although his grandfather died in 1998, his 82-year-old grandmother has 22 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was beaming with pride over her grandson’s entry.
“They taste good. They are good. I enjoyed them,” said Lillian Pope, who had an open bag on her kitchen table.
When asked if they were her favorite flavor of potato chip, she said: “They’re going to be my favorite from now on.”
