Macon native hopes to cash in his chips for a $1 million dollar prize

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Fifth-graders share daily dose of motivation Pause 1:23 Students get special welcome to school Friday morning 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues 3:07 Davin Bellamy talks young, veteran players at outside linebacker 2:23 Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall? 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 1:50 Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder 1:53 'They're too cute to get rid of,' said owners of over 20 goats Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email After Macon native Greg Pope submitted fried green tomatoes in the Lay's Do us a Flavor contest, we took a bag out on the streets for a blind taste test. What do they taste like? Liz Fabian The Telegraph

After Macon native Greg Pope submitted fried green tomatoes in the Lay's Do us a Flavor contest, we took a bag out on the streets for a blind taste test. What do they taste like? Liz Fabian The Telegraph