Macon store sells $3.8 million Jumbo Bucks ticket ABC Food Mart on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. sells big winner in Jumbo Bucks lottery game. The owner's son, Kevin Lee, says he thinks a regular customer won but doesn't know for certain. ABC Food Mart on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. sells big winner in Jumbo Bucks lottery game. The owner's son, Kevin Lee, says he thinks a regular customer won but doesn't know for certain. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

