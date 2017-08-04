Rapper T.I. shown in this screen grab from a public service announcement for Macon nonprofit Unity-N-Community.
Rapper T.I. advocates making right choices in PSA for Macon organization

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 04, 2017 10:14 AM

Atlanta-based rapper T.I. has crafted a public service announcement urging people to make the right decisions.

In the Unity-N-Community public service ad, the platinum selling rapper mentions his troubles with the law and how staying away from drugs, gangs and violence can keep people on the right track. The video was posted on YouTube Tuesday.

Unity-N-Community is a nonprofit founded by Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman.

“As we all know, I’ve not always made the right choices in life but I’m still learning and growing from the choices and the mistakes I have made,” T.I. said in the public service announcement. “Be smart and make the correct choice. Join Al Tillman, the Unity-N-Community family, along with me, T.I., and choose not to join gangs, do drugs or use guns. Make the right choice and you can have whatever you like in life.”

For more information on Unity-N-Community call 478-345-0744 or visit www.unitytoday.com/unity.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

