‘We were all blessed,’ sheriff says after car crashes into his stopped SUV

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock was stopped at the intersection of 24th Avenue and the Ga. 300 Connector when another car crashed into his SUV.
Hancock told his Facebook followers that the other driver was trying to avoid hitting someone who turned left in front of them, but instead crashed into the driver’s side of Hanock’s car, which was stopped at the stop sign.
“I am fine and was checked at the hospital and released with minor bruises,” Hancock wrote. “I want to take a moment and thank everyone for the phone calls and text of prayers.”
The other driver also was treated and released from the hospital, he said.
The SUV’s frame broke and the floor board buckled. It was not immediately clear whether it can be repaired.
The sheriff’s post received an outpouring of support from dozens of people including members of the law enforcement community.
“Wow! God took care of you and you are truly blessed. Cars can be replaced, you can’t!” former Montezuma police chief Lewis Cazenave wrote.
The director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Harris Blackwood posted: “Whew! That’s too close for comfort!”
One man said he came by the accident and immediately started praying, not knowing the sheriff was involved.
Another lady surmised the other driver probably would have preferred hitting anyone else but the local sheriff.
One woman wrote: “To the man that serves and protects our community every single day I am glad God served and protected you today.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
