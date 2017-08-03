Four flee on foot after I-75 chase, get caught anyway

Law enforcement officials rounded up five suspects and three people they said helped them after a chase and wreck involving a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.
Around 7 a.m., a state officer with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division tried to stop a burgundy Ford F150 on Interstate 75 south in Lamar County. The officer was going to ask the driver to tie down an unsecured gas tank in the truck bed, Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said.
The truck failed to yield and began a chase, exiting the interstate in Forsyth and then wrecking in the parking lot of the Monroe County Education Center.
Five people fled from the vehicle, which was discovered to have been stolen in Bibb County on Aug. 1. Several cash registers and packs of cigarettes were found in the truck bed. The truck matches the description of a vehicle used in several commercial burglaries in Conyers, Bittick said.
One person was apprehended immediately. The other four were later captured, and a three people who weren’t in the truck were arrested and charged with assisting the fleeing suspects.
Mary Persons High School, the Banks Stephens Campus of Monroe County Middle School, Scott Elementary and the Board of Education buildings were placed on lockdown after the incident, said Jackson Daniel, Monroe County’s assistant superintendent for personnel and operations.
Students don’t start school until Friday, so only faculty and staff were on these campuses.
“This is the last pre-planning day,” Daniel said. “We have students coming back in the morning, so hopefully that will all be well handled by then.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
