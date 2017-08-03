African tortoise rescued from busy street is ‘the most wonderful creature’

The sands of the Sahara Desert are a long way from the red clay of Sardis Church Road where an African tortoise was found Sunday.
As Ranger First Class David Fisher was patrolling Bibb County, he noticed something unusual near the construction area at Goodall Mill Road.
“I noticed the tortoise acting as though he was trying to go across the intersection, so I turned around,” Fisher said Thursday.
Assuming it was a native gopher tortoise, Fisher thought he’d just relocate it to a safer place.
“I went to get a little closer look at it and realized it was something I’d never seen before,” he said.
He sent a photograph to Museum of Arts and Sciences animal curator Sharron Cornacchione, asking her to add the 50-pound reptile to their collection.
From the pyramid-like formations on its shell, she recognized it was an African sulcata tortoise, the third largest species of its kind in the world.
“Oh, my gosh. That’s amazing. How could we not take him?” Cornacchione said.
Fisher housed the tortoise overnight at his house until he could bring it to the museum Monday.
Since he was found near Fisher’s wife’s late grandfather’s property, they named him Douglas after Douglas Skipper, of Skipper Farms.
After carting him around his new habitat, the museum staff dubbed him Tank.
“He’s just the most wonderful creature you’ve ever seen. I just can’t get over it,” museum receptionist Romelle Jones said after he was wheeled by in a wagon.
Now known as Douglas the Tank, the approximately 10-year-old tortoise has the run of the pecan grove a couple times a day when he’s not in his secure outdoor enclosure.
The animals can burrow 50 feet down into the ground and provide habitats for others in the wild, Cornacchione said.
“They create a perfect ecosystem around them because what they eat does come out and when it does it germinates and it grows and they just constantly have food,” she said.
Tank performed on cue during his first minizoo show at the museum this week and littered the floor as Cornacchione was talking about the self-sustaining nature of his excrement.
Tank munched on grass as he took a stroll on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon.
Once the museum’s new animal habitat is finished this fall, Tank will have a larger indoor area for overnight.
After the Department of Natural Resources posted Fisher’s find on Facebook, some commenters opined that the animal should have been left in the wild.
Fisher said that is not wise.
“Obviously they can over time ... start to negatively impact the ecosystem when they interact with our native species,” Fisher said. “We definitely don’t want to release a non-native species back into the wild just for that simple fact.”
It’s not known if someone let the tortoise go or if its habitat was compromised during recent construction near Sardis Church Road.
Cornacchione is just glad he didn’t get hit by a car.
“He probably would have really damaged someone’s car,” she said.
The species is native to the southern edge of the Sahara in north central Africa, but the tortoises are bred on a large scale in the United States, according to Reptiles Magazine.
Just a few decades ago, the tortoises were rare in the U.S. but they have “an amazing ability to adapt to various climates and habitats in captivity,” the magazine reported.
They have a curious personality and are popular with first-time tortoise owners, according to the article.
“He’s very docile. He’s very accommodating. He’s never been aggressive toward us ... He’s just real laid back,” Cornacchione said. “It’s just a great find and we’re so excited to have him here at the museum.”
