From tribulations to joyous occasion, seniors celebrate construction starting on new center

Macon-Bibb County seniors were able to rejoice Thursday with the start of construction for a project that’s been a long time coming.
More than 50 seniors gathered in Central City Park for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the $2.2 million Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center. The project faced some delays over the last several years, but in 2018 seniors will finally be able to enjoy a new modern facility, said Robert Curry Jr., president of the Golden Group organization.
“Now we’ve been gone through a lot of tribulations but today is a joyous occasion,” Curry said. “What we’re going to do from this point forward, we‘re going to hold the mayor and commissioners firm. We’re going to stay firm and they’re going to stay firm. We’re going to accomplish (our goal) and make this one of the state-of-the-art centers ... in all of Georgia.”
The building was designed by Sizemore Group and the contractor is Warren Associates, Inc.
Seniors were able to provide input on the types of rooms and other features they’d like to see incorporated into the building. The center will have multipurpose and exercise rooms, an area for arts and crafts, a computer lab, and lounge.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a first class facility that will serve the citizens of Macon-Bibb County and all of you will be proud of for years to come,” architect Bruce Morris said.
The project is being paid for through the special purpose local options sales tax funds and from the sale of the current Adams Street center near Mercer University.
For more on this story, return to macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.
Comments