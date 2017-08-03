Need a job? Georgia’s Department of Juvenile Justice could be looking for you

Georgia’s Youth Development Centers are looking for people seeking a career that can make a difference in the lives of troubled youth.
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is holding job fairs to recruit juvenile corrections officers across the state beginning Tuesday in Milledgeville.
Applicants will be interviewed from 9 a.m. until noon at the Georgia Department of Labor at 156 Roberson Mill Road in Baldwin County.
DJJ Commissioner Avery Niles said experience is not a prerequisite.
“If you have corrections experience, DJJ wants you. And if you’re a candidate who needs corrections training, DJJ will teach you,” Niles stated in a news release.
Recruiters officer incentives for military members and pledge pay raises at six months on the job and a promotion at one year.
“We’re always looking for high-performance applicants who can adapt their past experience from military, law enforcement or adult correctional background to apply in a structured juvenile justice environment,” Niles said.
Job candidates must clear a background check and dress professionally or in uniform.
Other career fairs are planned in Atlanta on Aug. 15, in Decatur on Aug. 24 and Wilkes County on Aug. 16 and 30.
The schedule is subject to chance, so applicants are urged to check the department’s website at www.djjcareers.org where they can find a list of required items they must bring to the job fair.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
