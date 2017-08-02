Residential property values aren’t growing, but overall tax digest is, officials say

Bibb County’s tax digest has increased slightly for the second year in a row after a period of declining property values.
And for the second straight year, commercial and industrial property values primarily contributed to the healthier digest. The county’s real and personal property values for 2017 were assessed at $4.15 billion, which is about $105 million higher than the previous year.
That was more than double the increase from 2015-2016, when those values jumped by about $46 million. Until 2015, the valuation had steadily decreased from a high of about $4.2 billion in 2011.
Personal property includes items that can be moved, such as vehicles, boats or furniture, while real property includes land and buildings.
The overall 2017 digest, which also includes categories such as public utilities and motor vehicles, was about $43 million higher than the previous year.
“The residential property (values) still aren’t growing yet,” said Andrea Crutchfield, the chief appraiser at the Macon-Bibb County Tax Assessor’s Office. “I think they’re maintaining, but they’re not actually growing. But the commercial and industrial (values) are.”
Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner Wade McCord also said it’s a positive for the county to see the digest improve.
“The current increase is slight, but it is a positive sign that Macon-Bibb is becoming a more attractive place to live and work,” he said in an email. “As the tax base increases, the county can then make financial decisions based upon the increased revenue.”
The stronger digest could lead to more businesses coming to Macon — or expansion by ones that are here, Crutchfield said.
“For businesses, hopefully that means they’re investing more because we had some growth,” she said.
Macon-Bibb property owners are expected to face a tax hike this year. The County Commission approved a new budget in June that includes a 3-mill increase. The new millage rate will be set officially after a series of upcoming public hearings.
The 3-mill bump is expected to generate about $12 million in extra revenue. That money will be used to cover some increased costs and to prevent the county from dipping further into its reserve fund, county officials have said.
In the last couple of years, Macon-Bibb has seen about $17 million in property tax revenue eliminated after the removal of double taxation for the former city of Macon residents.
The public hearings will be held Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center.
The latest tax digest and levy still needs to receive a final OK from the state after approval by the County Commission.
Property tax bills will be mailed by Sept. 15.
Stanley Dunlap
