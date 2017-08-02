Want to work for Disney without leaving your castle in Georgia?

Are you tired of commuting for a job in a Mickey Mouse operation?
Now you can really work for the world’s most famous mouse without leaving the comforts of your home.
Disney Careers has job postings for “Work from Home Guest Services Representatives” in Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nevada.
Employees or cast members, as Disney calls them, would serve as customer service reps for the Disney Store retail chain.
The company has stores across the globe and online.
They are looking to hire people to answer phone calls and email customers or guests, as Disney refers to its clientele.
Applicants need to be prepared to create “magical moments for guests of all ages.”
Candidates must have excellent communication skills, computer proficiency, online shopping experience and access to a reliable, high-speed internet connection.
For more information, log onto jobs.disneycareers.com.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
