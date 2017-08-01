Is your street on the road makeover list in Bibb County?

Nearly two dozen Bibb County streets could get makeovers starting next year.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission approved Tuesday providing a 30-percent match to a $2 million grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The maintenance would take place along 23 roads throughout the county.
The county is waiting on final review from GDOT on the local maintenance and improvement grant, or LMIG, project list.
Macon-Bibb would pay an estimated $603,079 for the match and an additional $94,138 for the 2018 projects, according to the resolution.
The county’s portion would be paid for with special purpose local option sales tax revenue. Macon-Bibb has to match a higher percentage for the state grant since the regional transportation sales tax referendum failed in 2012.
If the T-SPLOST had been approved, the county would only have to cover 10 percent of the GDOT grant, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said.
“We’re trying to make our SPLOST dollars go further with our road improvements,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re fortunate the state funds are available but we’re also fortunate that we have a SPLOST that can be our local match.”
The most expensive LMIG project is planned for Mosley Dixon Road. The west Macon road would receive an estimated $320,216 worth of patching, asphalt resurfacing and striping.
In north Macon, $262,550 is budgeted for Wesleyan Drive from Bowman Road to New Forsyth Road. Wesleyan will get patching, resurfacing and new stripes along a 1.6 mile stretch.
An estimated $229,093 would be spent for road improvements along Napier Avenue from Log Cabin Drive to Brookdale Avenue.
There also is $250,000 set aside for guardrail repairs across the county.
In other business Tuesday, the County Commission also approved:
▪ A resolution authorizing Contour Airlines to operate flights out of Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The flight service between Macon and metropolitan Washington, D.C., begins Aug. 17.
▪ An agreement with Georgia Behavioral Health Services to build two houses for adults with developmental disabilities. The $758,123 project will be paid for with Home Investment Partnership Funds.
▪ An agreement for golf professionals teaching lessons at Bowden Golf Course. The professionals would pay the county 10 percent of gross fees received for the lessons.
▪ Providing $10,000 for the return of the New Year’s Eve Cherry Blossom Ball Drop celebration in downtown.
▪ A $550,000 contract with California Skateparks to build the second phase of the Central City Park skate park.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
