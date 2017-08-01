First-year teacher hopes to make lessons matter to students
John Rogers, a first-year educator, is teaching sixth-grade social sciences at Howard Middle School in Bibb County. After a career coaching college football and doing athletic strength and conditioning work, he now is going through Georgia's Teacher Alternative Preparation Program. The Telegraph will be checking in with Rogers throughout the 2017-18 year as he gets acquainted with his new profession.
Andrea HonakerThe Telegraph
