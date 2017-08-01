Man lying on dark highway was run over by 18 wheeler and pronounced dead at scene

A truck driver bound for Cochran ran over an Eastman man in a fatal crash in Dodge County early Tuesday.
Just after 3 a.m., Jahquil Sudler, 27, was fatally injured on the Eastman Cochran highway, Dodge coroner Joe Smith said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident about a half-mile south of the Antioch Dempsey Baptist Church on the two-lane stretch of Ga. 87.
Cpl. Brian Screws said initial reports indicate Sudler was lying in the road when the northbound driver approached on the dark road.
“He saw something in the road and then he tried to go around it, but there wasn’t enough time,” Screws said. “I can’t foresee that he could have avoided it.”
Smith said Sudler lived nearby on Barnett Court, less than a mile from the scene of the accident.
“It looked like he was walking home,” Smith said.
Forensic testing will be done as part of the autopsy to determine if another vehicle hit him and didn’t stop, Screws said.
“I suspect alcohol was a factor, as far as the pedestrian is concerned,” Screws said.
Toxicology testing will be done to determine if alcohol or other substances might have impaired Sudler before the crash.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments