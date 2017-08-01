Another tractor trailer crashes off Sardis Church Road exit on I-75 South

Another tractor trailer has crashed at the Sardis Church exit ramp of Interstate 75 South in Bibb County.
Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wayne Williams, of Miami Gardens, Florida, went off the ramp, crashed down into the ditch and slid through the drainage area, Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Clay Williams said.
The front of the truck was smashed and the trailer hauling refrigerated chicken flipped on its side.
As the refrigerator compressor intermittently switched on, smoke rose from the unit on the underside of the truck.
Williams, who was able to talk to deputies, was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be checked for injuries.
Since the Sardis Church Road exit opened, several tractor trailers have crashed in the sharp curve that now leads to a new truck stop at the last exit in Bibb County.
On Facebook, commentors decry the “dangerous exit,” while others say truckers need to slow down.
Deputies had to close two right lanes of traffic Tuesday for wreckers to clear the Freightliner truck.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments