A Florida-bound truck hauling chicken meat crashed off the Sardis Church Road exit on Interstate 75 South. Bibb County sheriff's deputy Clay Williams explains how the tractor trailer crashed just after 5 a.m. August 1, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
A Florida-bound truck hauling chicken meat crashed off the Sardis Church Road exit on Interstate 75 South. Bibb County sheriff's deputy Clay Williams explains how the tractor trailer crashed just after 5 a.m. August 1, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

Another tractor trailer crashes off Sardis Church Road exit on I-75 South

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 01, 2017 7:49 AM

Another tractor trailer has crashed at the Sardis Church exit ramp of Interstate 75 South in Bibb County.

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wayne Williams, of Miami Gardens, Florida, went off the ramp, crashed down into the ditch and slid through the drainage area, Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Clay Williams said.

The front of the truck was smashed and the trailer hauling refrigerated chicken flipped on its side.

As the refrigerator compressor intermittently switched on, smoke rose from the unit on the underside of the truck.

Williams, who was able to talk to deputies, was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be checked for injuries.

Since the Sardis Church Road exit opened, several tractor trailers have crashed in the sharp curve that now leads to a new truck stop at the last exit in Bibb County.

On Facebook, commentors decry the “dangerous exit,” while others say truckers need to slow down.

Deputies had to close two right lanes of traffic Tuesday for wreckers to clear the Freightliner truck.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sardis Church exit claims another truck on I-75 South

View More Video