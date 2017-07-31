Podcast on mystery disappearance of Tara Grinstead set for national tour

The creator of the “Up and Vanished” podcast that explored the disappearance of slain Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is taking his investigative work on a live tour.
Payne Lindsey’s Up And Vanished tour will be begin Sept. 9 in Athens, Georgia at the Georgia Theatre and end Dec. 20 at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta. There are 16 other dates in between, including stops in Los Angeles, Boston, New York and Washington D.C.
Lindsey started the podcast to explore the 2005 disappearance of the former Georgia beauty queen and Irwin County High School teacher, according to the podcast’s website. The disappearance remained a mystery for more than 11 years until a tip to the GBI in February led to the indictments of Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke, who was a former student at the school.
Dukes is accused of helping alleged killer Duke burn Grinstead’s body at a pecan orchard on the outskirts of Fitzgerald.
Lindsey’s podcast first aired in August 2016. Following the indictments, he wrapped up the podcast’s first season July 30 with a sold-out live show and question-and-answer session in Atlanta.
Lindsey has made several public appearances, including a spot on Good Morning America and at ComicCon 2017 in Indianapolis.
For tickets and a complete list of dates and cities for the Up and Vanished tour, visit upandvanished.com.
The tour is coming! #UAVLive https://t.co/CdSFpPpDlz pic.twitter.com/PfOZE9Zm8c— Up and Vanished (@upandvanished) July 17, 2017
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments