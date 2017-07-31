Podcast on mystery disappearance of Tara Grinstead set for national tour

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Who's at the front door? Your new school teacher Pause 3:21 "*repeat repeat" on repeating Bragg Jam 1:06 Kids Jam at Bragg Jam 0:49 Concert crawl gives music lovers 86 bands in 16 venues to enjoy 1:01 Early morning fire claims life of Macon man 1:40 Neighbors tried to save man found dead in burning home 2:48 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 1:11 Kid's College makes learning fun 0:51 New crosswalks go in to improve student safety Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Grand jurors in Irwin County on Thursday returned a six-count indictment in the Tara Grinstead slaying in Ocilla, Georgia. This video shows a bailiff handing the indictment to the county court clerk. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Grand jurors in Irwin County on Thursday returned a six-count indictment in the Tara Grinstead slaying in Ocilla, Georgia. This video shows a bailiff handing the indictment to the county court clerk. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph