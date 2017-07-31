Everyone encouraged to give crime a going away party

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies will be visiting neighborhoods Tuesday as part of a national effort to make streets safer.
National Night Out kicks off with a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Terminal Station, according to a sheriff’s news release.
The fun kicks begins at noon with a block party at the Senior Center at 1283 Adams St.
From 4-8 p.m., several neighborhoods will host parties and cookouts for the annual event that enoucrages people to get out of the house and meet their neighbors.
Crime fighters say knowing the routines of those who live near you can help determine suspicious activity.
Although a complete list of events was not released, anyone with questions should call Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Judy A. Gordon at 478-751-2797 or email jgordon@maconbibb.us.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
