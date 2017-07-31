Officer Ricardo Merriweather talks with neighborhood children about his squad car during a 2013 National Night Out event in Macon.
Everyone encouraged to give crime a going away party

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

July 31, 2017 7:00 AM

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies will be visiting neighborhoods Tuesday as part of a national effort to make streets safer.

National Night Out kicks off with a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Terminal Station, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The fun kicks begins at noon with a block party at the Senior Center at 1283 Adams St.

From 4-8 p.m., several neighborhoods will host parties and cookouts for the annual event that enoucrages people to get out of the house and meet their neighbors.

Crime fighters say knowing the routines of those who live near you can help determine suspicious activity.

Although a complete list of events was not released, anyone with questions should call Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Judy A. Gordon at 478-751-2797 or email jgordon@maconbibb.us.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

